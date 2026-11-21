Every new wave of technology brings fresh predictions about the end of the barristers’ clerk. Stephen Ward and Kevin Morrow, with more than 70 years at the Bar between them, say the predictions have it backwards.

Every few years someone predicts the end of the barristers’ clerk. It happened when the fax machine arrived, when court lists went online, again with the arrival of email, and once again with the first case management systems from ACE and Meridian.

We can hear it happening now, louder than ever, because this time the technology can write. We think they’ve got it the wrong way round.

One of us started at the Bar in 1983, at Serjeants’ Inn Chambers, with a job title that was literally “The Boy”. The other started at 11KBW in 1997.

Between us, we’ve watched paper diary ledgers give way to screens, and the post and DX give way to inboxes. Every one of those changes took something off a clerk’s desk. Not one of them took away the reason a barrister depends on a clerk.

The job was never the admin

Ask a barrister what their clerk does, and you’ll often get a list of tasks: the diary, the fees, chasing the papers and more.

Now ask the same barrister what happened when a good clerk left, and you get a very different answer. The phone went quieter, a solicitor who’d instructed for years drifted elsewhere, and a fee got agreed that never should have been. That’s the real job, and it was never on the list.

It’s knowing which barrister is right for a case, not just which one is free. It’s spotting that a junior is ready for bigger work, or that a practice area is starting to fade, before the barrister has noticed. A clerk is the reason a solicitor comes back a second and third time.

Clerks have conversations that no rule book covers. The fee that needs pushing, the falling-out that needs calming, the thing a barrister doesn’t want to hear. None of this is admin; it’s just good clerking, and all of it is what keeps a practice alive.

What should technology do?

We’re not nostalgic about any of this. In 2001 Stephen co-founded Clerksroom, a chambers built around technology and remote working at a time when most sets still ran on paper diaries and fax machines, and the computer server sat in the corner of the clerks’ room with a pile of backup tapes.

Clerksroom grew into The Barrister Group, now part of New Chancery Lane, and Stephen remains at its heart as Commercial Director. Kevin came up through the clerks’ room, and now works on VENTRiQ, New Chancery Lane’s operational platform, which manages more than 4,000 new enquiries a month.

Seeing the working side of practice at that scale makes one thing very clear. Systems are very good at the work that follows rules. Clerks are very good at the work that doesn’t.

So hand over the rules. Logging new enquiries on the case management system, adding them to the diary, listings, fee chasing, papers, compliance checks: let the system have them, gladly. Every hour a clerk spends chasing an invoice is an hour not spent on the phone with the solicitor who might send the next big case.

The right systems also give clerks something they’ve never really had before: sight. Where each barrister’s work is coming from, when a firm has gone quiet, and which fees are slipping. Good clerks have always worked on instinct, and now that instinct can be backed by data.

The real risk

The danger isn’t that technology replaces clerks. It’s chambers that buy technology to cut their clerks rather than to free them.

Strip people out of the clerks’ room, and the savings look good for a year. But the relationship with a solicitor often sits with the clerk, not the barrister. When that clerk moves on to new chambers, the solicitor tends to follow, and the work goes with them. Winning that back takes a lot more than new software.

So our advice to heads of chambers and practice managers is simple. Judge your systems by how much time they give your clerks back, not by how many clerks they let you lose. Then watch what those clerks do with the time.

The tools in the clerks’ room have changed almost beyond recognition since 1983. The job of knowing people hasn’t, and it has never had better support. Technology frees your clerks to build stronger relationships with your clients, and that turns directly into better work and more income for barristers and chambers alike.

Give a good clerk the right technology, and they’re unstoppable.

Stephen Ward is Commercial Director and Co-Founder of The Barrister Group now New Chancery Lane. He began clerking in 1983 at Serjeants’ Inn Chambers and was Senior Clerk at South Western Chambers before co-founding the business in 2001.

Kevin Morrow is Head of Business Development at VENTRiQ. He started clerking at 11KBW in 1997 and later served as Deputy Senior Clerk at Ely Place Chambers.