The Bar Standards Board appoints Fieldfisher to review its enforcement system

Following a competitive tender, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) has appointed the leading law firm Fieldfisher LLP to carry out an end-to-end review of its enforcement system.

The review will look at all the BSB’s systems, processes and policies with the aim of establishing:

whether they remain fit for purpose, risk based and proportionate and reflect good regulatory practice;

whether the processes are effective in facilitating the taking of robust, consistent and legally sound decisions; and

whether there is scope for greater process and/or operational efficiency in how enforcement cases are handled and decisions taken, including the interface with the BSB’s supervisory function.

The review will include:

assessing the relevant enforcement regulations and associated policy, procedures and guidance;

seeking the views of relevant internal and external stakeholders including the Bar Tribunals & Adjudication Service; and

considering best practice and its application in the context of the Bar.

Announcing the appointment, Sara Jagger, the BSB’s Director of Legal and Enforcement said “ Fieldfisher was able to demonstrate the depth and breadth of experience in professional regulation we were looking for and we are confident they will be able to carry out a very effective review. The BSB looks forward to working with their project team”.

Sarah Ellson, co-head of the Regulatory Team at Fieldfisher said “We are pleased to support the BSB with this important project, and that the BSB has confidence in our firm’s experience and expertise in work of this nature to assist it with its review.”