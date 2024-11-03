When starting out at the criminal bar, I was frequently told how ‘tough’ the job would be, how it was ‘not a 9 to 5’, and how it was a ‘lifestyle’ rather than a job. One wise sage, however, making it sound rather simple, told me that all I had to do was to make it through the first five years. “You’ll see”, said the sage, “something just happens after that first five years”.

By Oliver Kelham, Barrister at 3 Temple Gardens

Having now spent just over five years on my feet, I can look back with a degree of perspective and can confidently say that that well-meant and astute observation rings true. Being a criminal barrister is, indeed, tough. It is very much ‘not a 9 to 5’, and can, on occasion, feel like an all-encompassing lifestyle. What it has become, though, with the benefit of just five years of experience, is a mostly manageable, inspiring, highly colourful, and entertaining career.

When considering what to write about in this article, I had a number of potential topics in mind: the recent riots, the suitability of current legislation for dealing with offences committed in an online context, the approach of the Courts in cases delayed by the unavailability of counsel. All are topical and would, no doubt, have been interesting to research and write about. When, however, I considered what it really was that was at the forefront of my mind when thinking about the job I am lucky enough to have, I kept coming back to ‘that first five years’.

During my five years on my feet, the criminal bar has experienced significant changes. From issues over the number of sitting days available to those bizarre days of the pandemic, and from the dawn of CVP to ‘no returns’ and industrial action, the job has moved on swiftly. I think and hope, however, that things are moving in a positive direction and that fewer prospective criminal barristers are being put off by tales of uncertainty, woeful earnings, and impossibly long hours. The message of this article, therefore, is one of hope and optimism, despite the fact that those are not necessarily sentiments which abound in robing rooms up and down the jurisdiction.

I am fortunate that my path to the criminal bar was (fairly) smooth. Additionally, I do not have dependents and do not claim for one moment to speak for all who practise at the criminal bar. I am painfully aware of the poor retention rate, particularly (and ironically) around the five-year mark. What I can speak of, though, is the experience of settling into the career. After five years on my feet, having conducted more than 1,700 hearings (of one sort or another), I feel now a sense of belonging in the career that I chose. I recognise the faces and names of many colleagues, judges, instructing solicitors, and even clients. I look forward with interest, rather than nerves, to the more complex cases coming up in my diary. It is easy to underestimate the power of these feelings. It was not too long ago that I frequently felt overwhelmed and exhausted, that I was living on my nerves and feeling unhealthy. To now feel part of a greater whole, therefore, is a significant and welcome change.

So, rather than simply to say ‘make it to five years’, I thought it might be beneficial and helpful to any prospective barristers, pupils, or those in the first couple of years of tenancy, who are reading this perhaps on another lengthy commute to some distant courthouse, to set out those lessons that I have learned, often painfully and through significant trial and error.

First, whilst we, as criminal barristers, are ultimately our own entities, we are nothing without each other. The collegiate nature of the criminal bar and the support and good humour of our fellow advocates is crucial to our survival. In particular, I have found it advantageous to identify a select number of senior practitioners to whom I felt comfortable expressing myself, voicing my doubts, and raising ethical and tactical queries. In private moments, I have referred to those that I rely upon as my ‘three wise men’. I am sure that that would cause them all to chuckle at the thought. Whilst support can be found in many robing rooms and, I am sure, in all Chambers, it is always reassuring to have those with significant experience and a cool head just a telephone call away.

Secondly, the importance of sleep is fundamental. For those who try to live on their nerves, fuel themselves with caffeine, and spend every hour preparing and worrying, prioritising sleep is crucial. My approach to the question of sleep was significantly altered by understanding the work of Matthew Walker, the author of the book ‘Why We Sleep’. Whatever it is that is keeping you up at some ridiculous hour, it can, almost always, wait and the fresh perspective that can come with a decent night of sleep will, almost always, help.

Thirdly, finding a physical outlet can be of great assistance. Not everybody wants or is able to perform ‘workouts’, to go running, or to play sport. Time is precious and fitting in exercise amongst a busy schedule is often a challenge. Finding some way of moving, though, is hugely advantageous. For my part, I found ultramarathon running, I know others who regularly play team sports, cycle, or attend the gym.

I suppose the ultimate message, then, is for those at the criminal bar who are finding the job overwhelming in the first years of practice and who are considering whether or not to ‘stick it out’. After five years, at least for me, my perspective has shifted, the job is more manageable, and, as a consequence, is far more enjoyable. Undoubtedly, there will be another hurdle, another block of years after which my perspective will have shifted again. The wise sage who gave me the premise for this article sits as a Recorder. I have now appeared in front of him on several occasions and I am almost certain that he will be unaware of the impact of the words he uttered. I clung to them in difficult moments in the early years of practice, hoping that they would ring true. The fact that they have is testament to the value of experience, particularly at the criminal bar. For those with experience, I would urge you to share it, for those who are yet to obtain it, the first steps to obtaining it no doubt lie in successfully navigating the challenges of ‘that first five years’.

Oliver Kelham, Barrister at 3 Temple Gardens

Post Views: 2