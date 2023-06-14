Serle Court to host Chambers Event at Lord’s celebrating Jewish cricket community

Serle Court’s Equality and Diversity Team will be hosting a unique Chambers event on 22 June at the MCC Museum at Lord’s Cricket Ground to celebrate the first ever exhibition on the Jewish community’s fascinating and long standing, but little known about involvement with cricket.

Curated by Daniel Lightman KC, barrister at Serle Court chambers, and Zaki Cooper – co-authors of the acclaimed book Cricket Grounds from the Air – the exhibition is also the first ever externally co-curated exhibition in the MCC Museum’s history.

Former Australian international Julien Werner, the only Jewish cricketer to play in the Ashes, and former South African international Mandy Yachad will be speaking at the event. Julien and Mandy will discuss their cricketing careers and backgrounds and give their thoughts on the Ashes in the build-up to the Lord’s Test against Australia. Daniel Lightman KC will introduce the two cricketers, and the talk will be followed by a private tour of the new exhibition. A photo of Julien in his playing days can be found here, and Mandy here.

The exhibition features the stories of well-known international and first-class cricketers from Australia, England, Ireland, South Africa and the West Indies. They include Sid O’Linn, the son of a kosher butcher, who played for South Africa and changed his name from Olinsky to O’Linn in the belief that he would experience less anti-Irish prejudice than antisemitism – his photo can be found here.

The exhibition also addresses cricket at grassroots level, in Israel and the Maccabiah. It uses cricket clothing and equipment, artwork, books, video and other material to tell the story of how the Jewish community has contributed to the game of cricket and considers the prevalence of anti-Semitism in cricket and its impact on Jewish cricketers.

It further highlights the historical relationship between cricket and the law, featuring former Master of the Rolls Sir Archibald Levin Smith, who played two first-class matches for the MCC, Lord Sam Silkin of Dulwich, a bowler and Attorney General of England and Wales, and barrister Michael Beloff KC, who chairs the International Cricket Council’s dispute resolution committee.

Co-curators Daniel Lightman KC and Zaki Cooper said:

“The exhibition is a story not only about recurring prejudice and the frustration and elation of sport but also of integration and belonging. We hope that people who come to see it enjoy it and it leads to other communities telling their cricketing stories.”

“As two cricket fans from a young age, we have always been fascinated by our community’s links to the great game. Short of opening the batting for England at Lord’s, this is surely the next best thing!”

The event is the latest of Serle Court’s initiatives to strive for diversity and equality, following its participation in the 10,000 Black Interns scheme and members’ speaking engagements on International Women’s Day.