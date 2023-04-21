Raab resignation: This has to be a fresh start for the justice system

Commenting on the resignation of Dominic Raab as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Chair of the Bar Nick Vineall KC said:

“Dominic Raab leaves the Ministry of Justice with the criminal justice system in a parlous state and long delays in the family courts. It is time for a fresh start.

“The court backlogs continue to hinder timely access to justice for thousands and cause misery for all those working in the justice system, while anti-lawyer rhetoric undermines public confidence and adherence to the rule of law.

“The next Lord Chancellor will take an oath to respect the Rule of Law and to ensure the courts have the resources they need to run efficiently.

“The Bar Council wants to see a properly funded justice system and greater emphasis on early diversion to reduce the pressures on the system. We need a Lord Chancellor who is prepared to focus on detail and systems and getting sustainable funding for those involved in publicly funded work.

“We also hope the appointment of a new Lord Chancellor will prompt a rethink of proposed Bill of Rights Bill, which is a poor piece of legislation.”