Pump Court Chambers welcomes members of Stour to create southern super set

A major, multi-practice chambers reaching across London, Kent, Hampshire and Wiltshire, has emerged with Pump Court Chambers welcoming the members of Stour Chambers in Canterbury.

The former members of Stour Chambers will be joining Pump Court Chambers from 3 April 2023, creating a combined membership of 120 barristers and 24 members of staff spread across the southern regions. This agreement underscores the set’s plans for expansion and growth among its core areas of expertise, including children work, financial remedy cases, inheritance disputes, business and commercial, employment, personal injury and property.

The move follows a long-standing working relationship between the two sets, with barristers across both chambers working on a number of significant cases together over many years.

Announcing the agreement, Pump Court’s Head of Chambers, Oba Nsugbe KC SAN, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stour’s members to Pump Court. We know from working with them in the past that they share our values, ambition and vision. They join us at an important time as we embark upon our new five-year strategy building on the growth and successes of the last. This decision is a reflection of our ambitious plans to invest in the future by adding to the depth and reach of the high quality advocacy and advisory services available from our four different locations across the south. We are excited by the future opportunities that this initiative brings.”

From 3 April 2023, all 120 barristers will operate under the Pump Court Chambers name.

Stour’s Marc Goddard will be joining Pump Court as chambers’ business development clerk, Lloyd Parker as diary clerk and Jenny Musk as fees clerk, further strengthening the clerking team at Pump Court Chambers.

Tony Atkins, Senior Clerk at Pump Court Chambers, said: “We are delighted that the Stour members are joining us. There are many benefits to both sets as a result; enhanced expertise and experience both in terms of barristers and clerks at Pump Court as well as a larger footprint across the south of England, giving our members in all fields a wider region to work from. We’ve gained some prominent names from the Bar, and I include the staff, and we are all looking forward to working with each other on this exciting new chapter.”

Pump Court already has chambers in London, Swindon and Winchester, adding Canterbury to its broad reach.

Simon Johnson, Head of Chambers at Stour Chambers, said: “I am incredibly proud that we are joining our friends and colleagues at Pump Court Chambers. Both sets are well known for their expertise, professionalism and commitment to providing excellent service, which we aim to maintain and build on, while ensuring a seamless transition for clients and colleagues.”

About Pump Court Chambers

Pump Court Chambers is recognised as “top-ranked” and “a leading set” by Chambers & Partners Guide to the UK Legal Profession and the Legal 500 directories. It is a highly regarded set for its depth of expertise across contentious legal services. Based in London and focusing on the South and West, we have provided high-quality legal representation to clients in the UK and overseas for more than 75 years. “The clerks are excellent, friendly and professional and are a delight to work with”

About Stour Chambers

Stour Chambers is ranked as a leading set for family work in both Chambers and Partners and Legal 500 and described as “very experienced, well known and respected in local courts”, with “a range of highly regarded counsel at junior and senior levels.” The clerking team is praised by clients as “the best I have encountered”, “approachable and sympathetic” and offers “excellent client care.”