Kings Chambers welcomes new member

Manchester barristers set Kings Chambers is continuing to grow following the arrival of personal injury and clinical negligence barrister Victoria Heyworth.

Victoria joins the set after 20 years at Deans Court Chambers. A clinical negligence specialist, her experience includes cases involving midwives, surgeons, optometrists, dentists, general practitioners, nurses and care workers.

Ranked as a leading junior in Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners, Victoria acts for clients on both sides of the litigation process including private individuals, NHS Trusts, medical defence organisations and private medical and related institutions.

Head of Chambers, Andrew Singer KC, said:

“Victoria is an excellent addition to our clinical negligence and personal injury teams, and we’re delighted to welcome her as a member of Kings Chambers. She has built up a wealth of experience in her areas of expertise, building a strong practice and earning a reputation for providing high-quality advice and advocacy.”

Kings Chambers is a leading set of civil barristers operating out of Chambers in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. The set comprises more than 120 barristers including 22 King’s Counsel.