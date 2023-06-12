Insolvency specialist Graham Sellers joins Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers has continued its expansion by welcoming Graham Sellers as a new member.

Graham, who was called to the Bar in 1990, has a broad and diverse Chancery, Property and Insolvency practice and has been consistently listed as a Leading (Band 1) Junior by the Legal 500 in Commercial, Banking, Insolvency and Chancery law over the last decade.

A significant proportion of Graham’s property work is now insolvency related. He has a widely recognised and well-respected national insolvency practice and regularly appears for insolvency practitioners in the leading accountancy firms. In addition to the large national firms, Graham also appears in the Insolvency Courts on behalf of smaller accountancy firms and local IPs.

The varied nature of Graham’s practice can be seen from his various reported cases, many of which are insolvency related.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Graham Sellers said:

“Given that virtually every superlative has been used to describe Exchange Chambers, there are really so many different reasons to join such an outstanding and proactive set of talented barristers. However, for me it is the delivery of traditional professional values in a modern 21st century manner with everything centred around outstanding client care that really goes to the heart of the matter and made Exchange Chambers so attractive. I am absolutely delighted to be joining dedicated professionals who are genuine experts in their respective fields.”

Welcoming Graham to Exchange, Giles Maynard-Connor KC, Head of Chambers’ Business and Property Department said:

“Graham is a highly-regarded and well-respected practitioner with a proven track record of success. His expertise in insolvency matters in particular adds further strength in depth to our nationally renowned insolvency team.”

Added Jonathan I’Anson, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers:

“With over three decades at the Bar, Graham is a vastly experienced barrister who is recognised as a leader in his field. We look forward to supporting the ongoing development of his practice through a range of high-quality instructions.”

Graham Sellers joins Exchange from Atlantic Chambers.