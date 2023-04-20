Illegal Migration Bill amendment undermines rule of law – Bar Council

Commenting on reports that the Government is proposing to amend the Illegal Migration Bill to allow ministers to ignore interim injunctions – known as Rule 39 orders – from the European Court of Human Rights, Nick Vineall KC, Chair of the Bar, said:

“Legislating to allow the UK Government to ignore the rulings of a court undermines the rule of law, which is the foundation upon which domestic and international justice systems are built.

“How can a government expect citizens to respect judicial rulings if it is willing to ignore them itself?

“The Bar Council echoes the concerns raised by the former Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas. This would be bad law, sets a dangerous precedent, and risks serious damage to the UK’s international reputation. We urge the Government to reconsider this move.”