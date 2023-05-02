Exchange expands m entoring scheme across the North

As part of its ongoing commitment to inspire people from all backgrounds to pursue a career in the law, Exchange Chambers has expanded its mentoring scheme to support students across the North.

Having originally piloted the scheme with L8 A Better Place, a community development project in Toxteth, Liverpool, Exchange Chambers barristers in Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester are now actively engaged in a series of mentoring initiatives.

In total, 27 students aged 16-36 have enrolled onto Exchange’s mentoring scheme and are now receiving advice, support and practical guidance. In considering applications to the scheme, Exchange prioritised students from diverse backgrounds and those without family links to the profession.

Earlier this month, Exchange hosted its first Day in Court event, with mentees visiting Liverpool Crown Court and meeting judges and barristers. Similar events are planned in the future.

Criminal barrister Stella Hayden has helped to develop Exchange Chambers’ mentoring programme.

“Our expanded scheme provides students across the North with access to a barrister mentor who can advise and support them to develop key skills and areas of knowledge by providing an insight into a career in the law,” explained Stella.

“Our mentees are at different stages of their journey – some have not yet decided on their career path, while others have already made choices about further study and chosen their field.

“As a progressive barristers’ Chambers, we are committed to achieving equality in representation within the legal profession. We want the composition of Chambers to reflect the community we represent.”

Added Jonathan I’Anson, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers:

“Our mentoring scheme aims to inspire students from non-traditional backgrounds to consider a career at the Bar. As one of the country’s largest barristers’ Chambers it is our responsibility to drive equality and diversity by opening doors and proving opportunities. We are proud to do so.”