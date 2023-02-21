Evidence from computers – the unreliable legal presumption that, without more, it can be relied upon

By Stephen Mason, barrister, general editor of Electronic Evidence: Disclosure,

Discovery & Admissibility, (LexisNexis Butterworths, 2007)

On 16th July I got a fish supper from the Harbour Café, in Girvan, Ayrshire. I paid by @BankofScotland debit card. My statement says I was at the Harbourside Café in Lynmouth, Devon. 450 miles away. It could have been an interesting alibi. “I was in Devon. The bank confirms it.” @james_christie, Twitter, 3:21 PM · Aug 22, 2022.

The editors of The Barrister kindly published an article of mine in 2008.[1] I attempted to introduce the importance of electronic evidence to lawyers by referring to the first edition of Electronic Evidence: Disclosure, Discovery & Admissibility (2007). I included a brief discussion on presumptions at 8.53 to 8.56 in the book. Had I been aware of the prosecutions by the Post Office over the Horizon computer system when researching this practitioner text, I would certainly have spent more time understanding the topic in greater detail.

My epiphany occurred when the Bar Pro Bono Unit instructed me to act for Mr Job in his action for the claimed loss of £2,100, withdrawn via ATMs. The trial took place before His Honour Judge Inglis in the Nottingham County Court on 6 May 2009.[2] I knew that Counsel for the bank would argue that the banking systems were presumed to be reliable. All I had at my disposal was the page and a half of my research. I took photocopies of the text, knowing that if I merely cited the book, neither the judge nor opposing Counsel will be aware of the relevant discussion, possibly will not have read the book – and not even be aware that the book existed (which indeed was the case).

Although the judge accepted my submission that one should be wary of taking the presumption at face value, I left this trial with a mission: to thoroughly research the law and technical side of computers to enlighten myself and the legal profession. Hence the second edition (2010) included a separate chapter on the presumption. This chapter has been improved since, and is the only detailed discussion of the topic, both legally and technically, available to lawyers and judges.[3] As a result of the concern relating to this presumption, a number of those reviewing this chapter agreed to set up an informal ‘Evidence Critical Systems Working Group’ (comprising IT specialists and lawyers) that remains active.[4]

The Law Commission proposal [Heading]

In 1997, the Law Commission published a paper Evidence in Criminal Proceedings: Hearsay and Related Topics.[5] Computer evidence was considered in Part XIII. Reviewing the problems faced by prosecutors, the Law Commission considered the law to be unsatisfactory and expressed its view that PACE 1984 s69 served ‘no useful purpose’.[6] It proposed that s69 should be repealed (and not replaced) with the effect that:[7]

‘In the absence of evidence to the contrary, the courts will presume that mechanical instruments were in order at the material time.’

The Law Commission considered that the words ‘mechanical instruments’ would extend (by default) to include computers,[8] and recommended that the presumption be reinstated for reasons of practicality whilst believing (wrongly) that justice would not be affected. The law was subsequently changed.[9]

The mischief [Heading]

The consequence of its repeal, in practice, has been to reverse the burden of proof placing it upon a defendant to demonstrate why the output from a computer should not be relied upon as a true statement (of fact). The presumption effectively ‘magics’ computer output into truth – a privilege rarely accorded other species of hearsay evidence. This need not have been the result. The practical issues that arise with evidence in digital form will always be with us. A recommendation to resolve this issue has been made to the Ministry of Justice at their request.[10]

The Law Commission supposed that repeal would not impose too onerous a burden on a defendant.[11] In practice, the supposition (that was little other than an assumption) is wrong and it is too onerous (and often insuperable) a burden. By implication, the Court of Appeal recognised this in Hamilton, although they recognised the reversal of burden of proof problem while not drawing any conclusions.[12]

The finder of fact acts as a moral agent [Heading]

The proponents of the presumption that computers are reliable failed to provide evidence that the presumption has any basis in fact.[13] The lack of any evidence to support the proposition is especially relevant in the light of the underlying rationale of evidence. Professor Hock Lai Ho demonstrates that the finder of fact is a moral agent,[14] and central to this is that the findings by a court must be justifiable, and meet the demands of rationality and ethics:

‘The court must not only find truth in order to reach a just outcome, it must also do justice in the course of ascertaining the truth’ (p 49).

‘The trial – or more specifically, trial deliberation – seeks the truth. It seeks the truth via justified belief in the facts of the case.’ (p 171).

In discussing hearsay: ‘The trial may be seen as a process of acquiring the moral authority to insist that the person whose case is before the court accepts its decision.’ (p 283).

The way the presumption has been dealt with in England & Wales (as exemplified by the Post Office Horizon litigation[15]), illustrates the point made at 5.249 of the current edition of Electronic Evidence and Electronic Signatures:

‘When read in the light of the unique characteristics of evidence in digital form, the rationale of the evidential process takes on an even more relevant role. This is because the factors and subsequent analysis have an added poignancy when taking into account the complexity of electronic evidence: the potential volumes of evidence, the difficulty of finding evidence, persuading the judge to order additional searches or to order the disclosure of relevant digital data, the ease with which electronic evidence can be destroyed, the costs of such exercises, the lawyer’s lack of knowledge when dealing with this form of evidence and the presumption that computers are ‘reliable’ or ‘working properly’. In this respect, the inadequacy of the procedure leading to trial brought about by an incomplete understanding and application of the presumption may cause unfairness.’

Will the legal profession enter the twenty-first century? [Heading]

Unless this presumption is reconsidered as a matter of urgency, we will witness further miscarriages of justice.[16] It is arguable that the Post Office scandal suggests more widespread injustice. It only emerged because of massive financial resources allocated to a class action brought by 550 claimants. The ‘reliability’ of computers has been more than adequately discussed,[17] and recommendations have been made to the Ministry of Justice (noted above), and suggestions have been offered about how the legal system can approach evidence in electronic form.[18] Other initiatives are in train,[19] including a review by the Law Commission of the law governing appeals in criminal cases, including appeals against conviction and sentence, with a view to ensuring that courts have powers that enable the effective, efficient and appropriate resolution of appeals.[20]

But without education (in addition it is necessary to revise the presumption), I fear lawyers will continue to be considered fit to advise the public without adequate knowledge of this important facet of legal practice.[21] Lawyers should be equipped with sufficient technical proficiency to deal with routine cases involving computer evidence, but also the knowledge needed to recognise when a case is not routine and that an expert needs to be appointed. For both scenarios lawyers would need to be able to ensure sufficient disclosure. Evidence in electronic form now comprises every item of litigation. Why is it right to certify that a person is qualified to advise and represent members of the public without even a basic understanding of this topic in the twenty-first century?

The opening quote shows how an alibi supported by apparently reliable electronic evidence could be deceptive. Expert evidence on the quality or otherwise of the electronic evidence would be fraught with difficulties, since virtually the entire electronic system may in fact be working reliably, and an expert could provide evidence that “everything” works. In reality, the error might or might not be a problem in the coding interface; or a problem in the café; or the EPOS system; or the bank; or Visa; or Google; or Google’s databases; or the cafés’ naming or registration with Google; or any other service the bank uses; or any intermediaries, or any combinations thereof. It might be field truncation. It might be errors in cryptographic interfaces. It might be due to an incompatibility with two or more connected systems, neither of which separately has problems. It might even be malicious hacking and nothing to do with the systems as such. It might be human operator error. The point is, everything may appear to be working perfectly, yet the electronic evidence actually has no probative value.

The Ayrshire company has no disclosed links with Lynmouth – the proprietors live in Ayrshire.[22]

