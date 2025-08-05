Courts at the Crossroads: How Emerging Technology is Redefining Access to Justice

By Taiwo Adepetun

We are not just witnessing a legal revolution. We are standing trial in it.

The courtroom of the future isn’t looming in the distance it’s already here, blinking at us in the form of algorithmic sentencing tools, video hearings, and AI-powered legal assistants. And yet, for all our excitement about innovation, there is an unsettling truth that we cannot ignore: technology is reshaping the justice system faster than justice itself can catch up.

Let’s be honest many of the traditional trappings of the legal world were designed to intimidate, not invite. The Latin, the robes, the towering marble, the arcane paperwork all signals of power. For centuries, justice has been a theatre where only a few knew the script. But now, with AI chatbots offering legal advice to tenants fighting evictions, and court apps letting defendants enter pleas from their phones, the curtain is falling. Suddenly, the public is no longer confined to the balcony; they’re stepping onto the stage.

That should terrify anyone who benefits from the status quo.

Access or Abandonment?

There’s a common refrain among legal technologists: “We’re expanding access to justice.” It sounds noble, even radical. But I want to ask a question that rarely gets aired access to what, exactly?

Because if the justice system remains slow, overburdened, and structurally biased, then all we’ve done is built a faster road to a broken destination.

Take remote hearings, for example. In theory, they remove barriers for people with disabilities, parents without childcare, or litigants who can’t afford to take time off work. But in practice, digital exclusion is real. A patchy Wi-Fi signal or lack of a private space can be the difference between justice served and justice denied. The courts may be online, but what happens when the litigants are not?

And then there’s the deeper concern: as we digitise legal services, are we not also depersonalising them? When an algorithm makes a bail recommendation, who is accountable? When a chatbot drafts your asylum appeal, who carries the weight of your story? The law has always been human. Messy, flawed, subjective but human. I worry we’re trading that in for something colder, cleaner, but ultimately less just.

What we risk losing in this rush toward efficiency is the soul of the legal profession itself. Law is not lines of code it is culture, conflict, and compassion. It’s a living thing, shaped not just by statutes but by the stories we choose to hear and the silences we learn to break. No machine can replicate the instinct that rises when you see a witness falter, or the gut feeling that something isn’t right in a cross-examination. These are not bugs in the human system; they are features. They are what make justice real.

We should be demanding technology that deepens our humanity, not one that replaces it. We should design tools that ask better questions, not just give faster answers. Because if we truly believe in justice as a public good not a product then we must build a future where both dignity and data can coexist. Anything less is just a digital echo of injustice.

The Rise of the Algorithmic Barrister

I have a theory. The biggest threat to barristers is not robots taking our jobs. It’s robots taking our judgement.

Across the UK and globally, predictive analytics are being used to estimate recidivism, suggest sentencing guidelines, and even flag high-risk children for social services. These tools are sold as neutral and efficient. But let’s not be fooled: every algorithm is a moral opinion written in code.

If a human judge said, “Because you’re Black, poor, and live in a certain postcode, I think you’re more likely to reoffend,” we’d call it outrageous profiling. But when an algorithm says it, we call it data-driven.

Let me be crystal clear these tools reflect our societal biases, not erase them. And when we allow them to “assist” in judicial decision-making, we are outsourcing our ethics. As a barrister-in-training, I did not enter this field to become a sidekick to a spreadsheet. I entered it to argue, interpret, persuade to fight for nuance in a world obsessed with certainty.

There is a fundamental difference between justice that is efficient and justice that is ethical. We cannot code our way out of moral responsibility.

And here’s a truth I rarely hear spoken aloud in legal circles: some of us are afraid. Not of change itself, but of what this new era of legal automation will reveal about us. Will it expose how much of the profession has relied on gatekeeping, on complexity as power? On the implicit understanding that if you didn’t go to the right school, if you don’t know the right jargon, you’re better off staying silent?

We talk about “access to justice” like it’s a logistics problem, something a dashboard or digital queue can solve. But access to justice is an emotional problem too. It’s about fear of being dismissed, misunderstood, or crushed by a system too big to see you. If emerging technology can’t hold space for that vulnerability, then it is not revolutionary. It is just a repackaged exclusion.

Let’s also be honest about whose lives this innovation benefits first. Most legal tech is built with commercial clients or overburdened institutions in mind not the single mother contesting a no-fault eviction, not the refugee navigating asylum interviews in a second language, not the teenager arrested by an algorithm-triggered police patrol. If we are not centering them in our innovation, then it’s not really about justice. It’s about convenience.

This is our ethical litmus test: Does the technology serve the powerless, or only the powerful? Does it bring justice closer to the people, or just streamline its machinery?

If we cannot answer “yes” with conviction, then the technology may be new but the inequality is not.

Who Gets to Be the Engineer of Justice?

One of the most dangerous myths in this conversation is the idea that technology is apolitical. That coders are just “building tools,” not influencing outcomes.

But the future of law is being written not just in courtrooms, but in boardrooms. Big Tech firms and private startups are designing platforms that affect how evidence is gathered, how trials are conducted, and how clients are represented. Who elected them?

If you think this is hyperbole, look at the rise of private platforms offering “digital courtroom services” to local councils or the use of proprietary risk-assessment software in sentencing. These systems are often unregulated, opaque, and profit-driven. We are quietly handing over the scaffolding of justice to corporate interests with little to no public scrutiny.

In the future, it may not be a judge who decides your fate but a licensing agreement.

Hope Lives in the Friction

And yet, I am not a Luddite. I believe in progress. I’ve seen the power of legal tech to support overworked public defenders, empower self-represented litigants, and reduce the emotional toll of in-person proceedings. But I also believe that friction, the very slowness that tech seeks to eliminate, is sometimes where justice lives.

Friction allows for second thoughts. For cross-examination. For pauses that catch what speed misses.

In a fully digital system, where cases are queued and resolved like customer service tickets, we risk losing those crucial moments of doubt, the ones that save the innocent, the vulnerable, the misunderstood.

We must build systems that honour slowness when it serves justice, not efficiency.

Towards a New Legal Ethos

So what do we do with this crossroads?

First, we need regulation with teeth. AI tools used in legal contexts must be subject to the same scrutiny as medical devices or pharmaceutical drugs. If a faulty algorithm can ruin a life, it must be testable, explainable, and challengeable in court.

Second, we need cross-disciplinary training. Barristers and solicitors must understand the basics of how AI works not to become programmers, but to cross-examine the technology that’s reshaping our field. Likewise, engineers building these tools should be trained in ethics, case law, and civil rights.

Third and most crucial we need to reclaim the narrative. Too often, innovation is framed as inevitable. “The machines are coming,” we’re told. But the law is not an iPhone app. It is a moral contract between society and its citizens. We can and must choose what kind of justice we want before we digitise its every corner.

Final Judgement

We are not passive observers of this transformation. We are its architects. The question is not whether AI will change the courts. It already has. The question is whether we will allow it to flatten justice into a series of yes/no decisions, or whether we will demand that it expand our capacity for empathy, fairness, and truth.

We have a chance, right now, to decide what kind of legal system we want to inherit and to leave behind.

Let us not miss that moment.

Taiwo Adepetun

Taiwo Adepetun is a freelance writer exploring the intersection of law, technology, and social justice. Her work focuses on making complex legal changes accessible to the public.

