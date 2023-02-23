Court reform programme must not come at the cost of access to justice

Responding to today’s (24th Feb.)National Audit Office (NAO) progress report on the HMCTS court reform programme, Nick Vineall KC, Chair of the Bar, said:

“The Bar Council supports the need for court and tribunal reforms, and it is essential reform is delivered efficiently, effectively, and in ways that do not come at the cost of access to justice.

“Many of the problems with the court reform programme identified in the NAO report echo the experiences we have heard from barristers on the ground. It is clear that the problems with the Common Platform have caused real concerns but the thinking behind it makes sense and getting the delivery right will be a key component of the strategy for reform.

“We note the HMCTS response recognising the need to put things right and we will continue to work with HMCTS on the programme to make sure all court users can realise the benefits of reforms.”