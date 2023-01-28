BSB publishes its Report on Diversity at the Bar 2022

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has published a summary of the latest available diversity data for the Bar.

Overall, the data shows the continuation in 2022 of several longer-term trends, including an increase in the proportion of practising barristers who are female; who are from a minority ethnic background; who have primary care of a child; who have a disability; and who are aged 55 or more. The most noticeable increase was a rise of 3.3 percentage points in the proportion of pupils who are female to 59.9 per cent.

The percentage of barristers from minority ethnic backgrounds at the Bar has increased 0.5pp since December 2021 to 16.3 per cent. That compares to an estimate of 16.4 per cent of the working age population in England and Wales as of July-September 2022. But barristers from Black/Black British backgrounds are still underrepresented at 3.4% of the Bar compared to 3.8% in the working age population as a whole.

There has been a continued increase in the proportion of all practitioners who are female, better reflecting the demographics of the UK population, with the proportion of women at the Bar having increased 0.4pp since December 2021. As of December 2022, women constituted 39.7 per cent of the Bar compared to an estimate of 50.2 per cent of the UK working age population.

This Report sets out an evidence base from which relevant and targeted policy can be developed which will support the BSB in meeting its statutory duties under the Equality Act 2010, the Legal Services Act 2007 and in achieving its equality and diversity objectives under the Equality and Diversity Strategy 2022-2025. You can read the full report here.

Commenting on the report, Mark Neale the Director General of the Bar Standards Board, said:

“It is encouraging to see the Bar continuing to become more diverse and more representative of the society that it serves but it is clear that women and barristers from minoritised ethnic backgrounds remain underrepresented at the most senior levels of the Bar. This underlines the importance of the work we are doing to review our Equality Rules and, in partnership with the profession, to support barristers and chambers in meeting those rules. The under-representation of both women barristers and of barristers from minority ethnic backgrounds among KCs underlines the need for chambers to monitor the distribution of work and act to address inequalities.

Collecting this data is vital for the BSB in our work to promote diversity at the Bar and the response rate to the questionnaire we include when barristers renew their practising certificates annually is improving. But I would urge all barristers to respond to our questionnaire so that we can obtain the most accurate picture we can of the diversity of the Bar.”