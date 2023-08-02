Bar training students: additional re-sits pilot at BPP

We are exploring the possibility of enabling students who commenced their Bar training from September 2020 onwards to take further re-sits of the elements of assessment that are necessary to be Called to the Bar (which the BSB regulates), even if they have reached the maximum number of permitted re-sits for the academic award at their training provider such as a Postgraduate Diploma or LLM (which the BSB does not regulate). This will be run on a pilot basis initially for BPP students and then will be open for all students. For further information see here.

