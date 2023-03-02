Bar Council hails the Singapore Convention on Mediation

The Bar Council has today (3rd March 2023) welcomed the UK Government’s commitment to ratify the Singapore Convention on Mediation. It is the Bar Council’s longstanding view that mediation is an important contributor to cost-effective dispute resolution.

Sam Townend KC, Vice Chair of the Bar, said: “Barristers make excellent mediators and mediation advocates; the profession leads the world in the provision of mediation as one of many forms of dispute resolution.

“The Bar Council welcomes the UK Government’s commitment to ratify the Singapore Convention. Ratification of the convention allows for the direct reciprocal enforcement of mediated settlement agreements on international and commercial cases.

“The move bolsters confidence in the UK legal sector and is further recognition of the vital contribution that British lawyers make to UK exports.”