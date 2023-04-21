Friday, April 21, 2023

Bar Council congratulates Alex Chalk as new Lord Chancellor

Commenting on the appointment of Alex Chalk MP as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Nick Vineall KC, Chair of the Bar said:

“I am delighted to be able to congratulate Alex Chalk on his appointment as Lord Chancellor. We enjoyed a good working relationship when he served as Solicitor General, and we very much we look forward to working closely with him in this new role.

“The new Lord Chancellor faces a hefty in-tray of complex issues. We urge him to prioritise measures to secure sustainable long-term funding and investment across the system that will improve access to justice. We also hope to work with him to look again at legislative matters that could undermine the rule of law and the UK’s international reputation – from the Illegal Migration Bill and Bill of Rights to Retained EU Law.”

