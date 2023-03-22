Saturday, March 25, 2023

UK Fraud Levels

In what will not be viewed as...

Bar Council statement on judicial independence in Sri Lanka

  Elections to Sri Lanka's Local Authorities are...

Rushed migration Bill runs counter to the rule of law, says the Bar Council

The Illegal Migration Bill is unlikely to...

BARRISTER MAGAZINE

Read the Barrister Magazine, a fantastic legal resource for online News, Articles & Information for Barristers in the UK. Keep abreast of Law Articles, Find a Barrister, Subscribe to our Articles on the Latest Legal News, Legal Services, Law Events, Expert Witnesses & Barrister Services. Its all here, ready to educate, inspire & Inform

Bar Council comment on family mediation plans

Breaking NewsBar Council comment on family mediation plans
Barrister
By Barrister

Commenting on the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) plans to fund mandatory mediation for separating couples, Sam Townend KC, Vice Chair of the Bar, said:

“The Bar Council welcomes the consultation announcement and the opportunity it provides to focus on how to address the outstanding case backlogs in the family justice system. The additional money to support mediation is welcome and we will consider the issue of making mediation mandatory. Provision for mediation without allowing for prior legal advice is unlikely to be generally successful and may, in cases where there is a real discrepancy in resources, be detrimental. We look forward to considering the consultation and responding.”

Check out our other content

dailypromptdailyprompt-1868

Most Popular Articles

Translate »