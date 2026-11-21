My first experience of AI and law was… shall we say, interesting.

By Kolarele Sonaike, Barrister, 1EC Barristers

It was 2023 and New York lawyer Steven A. Schwartz had just been sanctioned by a judge in the case of ‘Mata v. Avianca’ for using ChatGPT to help with his case preparation.1 It was all over the legal news but in truth, I did not pay that much attention to the details of the case, what he did, or why it was a problem.

It did get me curious, though. Could AI really be used to help with my legal work? So, I tested it out.

At the time, I was working on an employment case with a preliminary issue being whether or not the Claimant’s complaints about a miscarriage of justice amounted to a protected disclosure. There was limited case law on this particular point, so I plugged the outline of the case into ChatGPT and asked it for its analysis.

5 seconds later, it spat out an accurate but fairly rudimentary exposition of the law on protected disclosures. I was, if not impressed, nevertheless relatively satisfied that one day, given the right parameters, AI could well develop into a genuinely useful tool for an advocate.

But then I noticed something. Embedded within its answer was a reference to a case I had never heard of: ‘Guney v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2007] EWCA Civ 1148’. Chat explained that in this case the Court of Appeal directly addressed the issue of how and when a miscarriage of justice occurs, including where there was no actual detriment or other form of tangible harm.

‘Wow’, I thought to myself. ‘Not sure about your analysis, Mr Chat, but that’s actually quite a useful case. Thanks’ (Do you also say thank you to your AI?)

And so I proceeded to look up the Guney case on Bailii. No sign of it. I checked Westlaw. No sign there. I checked the citation and that belonged to a completely different case. Finally, I did a general Google search. Nothing!

When I asked Chat to confirm the reference, it responded: ‘I apologize for the error in my previous response. Upon checking, I have found that there is no reported case named Guney v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2007] EWCA Civ 1148’

Wait. What?!!?

And that was my first introduction to the wonderful world of AI hallucinations and the programming deficiencies that are inherent in all Generative AI models. Generative AI is built to give you the answers it thinks you want – whether true or not – like your favourite uncle telling stories from his past, embellished for effect.

Since then, of course, both litigants in person and litigators, including in the UK, have fallen victim to the AI hallucination trap. Pinsent Masons recently referred itself to the SRA over its own AI failures.2 And all barristers are familiar with the Ayinde case in which Counsel was reprimanded for citing ‘fake cases’ that had probably been created by AI.3

For those of us from The Terminator generation, the concept of Artificial Intelligence has always been associated with the sinister and world-domination tendencies of Skynet. So it is a matter of real concern that AI is already so powerful that even its creators are sounding the alarm about its destructive potential.

Yet, despite the near-miraculous capacity of AI, the truth, within the Bar at least, is that most barristers either do not use AI at all, or use it at a very basic level.

In a recent survey carried out by LexisNexis, the company reports that two-thirds of barristers in private practice claim to ‘use or have plans to use’ AI as part of their practice. I do not believe it, or rather, I suspect that what counts as ‘use’ is so limited as to be negligible and that much heavy-lifting is being done by the ‘plans to use’ part of that survey.5

Whilst solicitors’ firms and in-house legal departments have accelerated their AI adoption to leverage its cost-saving advantages in bundle preparation, contract review, initial drafting, compliance, litigation correspondence etc, the use of AI within the Bar has lagged well behind our solicitor counterparts.

Barristers have always been notoriously slow to embrace technology.

Additionally, the economic incentives for AI adoption are not as strong when it comes to our working model. Unlike law firms, chambers have limited need for the centralisation or standardisation of documents and data. Whilst law firms can apply AI efficiencies across shared databases, there is no equivalent central repository in most chambers. We mostly work solo. Our work is self-contained rather than collaborative.

Most importantly, our work sits at the judgment-making end of the litigation spectrum, which is nearly impossible, not to mention potentially negligent (and against judicial guidance), to entrust to Artificial Intelligence.

The Bar Standards Board’s recent ‘Guidance on the use of Artificial Intelligence and Other Technologies’ was intended merely as a restatement in this new digital age, of the core duties we owe to act with integrity, to do our work competently, and to observe our responsibilities as officers of the court. But it reads more like an ominous warning of the personal liability we hold if AI goes rogue on our watch.

If you upload documents for analysis and forget to fully anonymise them, you are breaking confidentiality for which we will be sanctioned. Understandable. But fail to account for the inherent bias in the training data of your chosen AI model, and you could also be personally liable for indirect discrimination under the Equality Act 2010. That is tough.4

The net result is that our use of AI is deliberately piecemeal: some random queries to ChatGPT asking which section of a particular act contains a certain provision because it’s quicker than grabbing the statute book; a prompt to Claude AI to set up the headings for a skeleton argument chronology; asking Siri to rework an email to an instructing solicitor.

Beyond that, we don’t fully trust AI. We don’t particularly like AI. And for all the impressive advancements with legal-specific models like Lexis AI and Westlaw AI, we don’t yet truly believe that AI can meaningfully enhance the role that we play within the legal system.

This is all hubris, of course. The capacity of Artificial Intelligence is astonishing, and growing exponentially, and barristers must accept that no industry or profession, including ours, is immune to these advancements.

Whilst AI is not about to replace barristers any time soon, it is undoubtedly the case that barristers who cannot use AI proficiently, will eventually find themselves outdone, outworked, and out-litigated by those barristers who can.

That said, widespread adoption will not happen at the Bar until AI models are made to adapt to suit the way we work, rather than asking barristers to adapt their working habits to incorporate AI.

Here is my vision of a workable future AI model for the Bar:

1. Hallucination-free Legal Researcher: no matter how powerful a legal AI product, unless and until it completely eliminates the possibility of hallucinations and made-up legal points, barristers will never fully subscribe to it. If you have to recheck everything to make sure it is real, you might as well just do your own research in the first place.

And to those in the AI world who say it isn’t fair to expect zero hallucinations given the huge complexity of generative AI, I say, as the kids like to say, that is a you problem. If you expect me to use it more, fix it!

Interrogable Personal Database: every pleading, every skeleton argument, every opinion; every legal thing I have ever written to be uploaded to my own personal database, accessible only to me (so as not to fall foul of confidentiality restrictions). Then give me a chat interface that I can interact with to interrogate that database and leverage my own past work for current work. Courtroom Agent: A trained AI agent that can play the role of any person in court – my opponent, the judge, a witness. It assimilates the case papers and responds as any character I choose at any level of difficulty I set. This would be particularly helpful for junior barristers to practise and prepare before the real thing. On-Device Anonymiser: redact and anonymise sensitive and confidential information on my own device, before it ever reaches any external server, so that I can send it on to AI agents without breaching confidentiality. Case Analysis Agent: once all the anonymised case papers are uploaded, the case analysis AI agent can analyse documents and respond to chat queries to provide useful information about the issues and the evidence etc. Drafting & Draft Checker Agent: I would never sub-contract my drafting to an AI agent (call me a control freak), but I would happily let AI do the set up stuff, topping and tailing, creating the format, perhaps auto-adding party names, adding chronologies and case citations.

Then it should do a full read-through, identify gaps and weaknesses, suggest improvements, even give prospects of success (no sitting on the fence like a lawyer!)

The Negotiator Agent: an agent to identify and recommend areas for potential settlement. It can compose offers and suggest counteroffers. It can rate the value of settlement as compared to prospects of success.

Of course, much of this already exists in different programmes, usually at eye-watering cost. But barristers do not have the economies of scale that law firms do, so we will need this entire suite of AI products for about £9.99 per month, please!

Stephen Hawking once said ‘AI is likely to be either the best or worst thing to happen to humanity’. I think the same can be said about AI and the Bar6

Kolarele Sonaike, Barrister, 1EC Barristers



Sources supplied by the author

1. Steven A. Schwartz / Mata v. Avianca: https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/27/business/chat-gpt-avianca-mata-lawyers?cid=ios_app

2. Pinsent Masons referral to the SRA: https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/pinsents-refers-itself-to-sra-over-ai-failures/5126895.article

3. Ayinde case and AI-generated authorities: https://www.dlapiper.com/insights/publications/2025/07/judicial-guidance-on-ai-a-timely-prompt-from-the-english-and-australian-courts

4. Bar Standards Board, Artificial Intelligence Guidance (May 2026), see Core Duty 8: https://www.barstandardsboard.org.uk/static/5e1baa5c-614c-4105-afae9a9ccdf8d97b/c0d1ed62-fcad-4a68-8ab810de5fa9b116/Artificial-Intelligence-Guidance-May-2026.pdf

5. LexisNexis Bar generative AI survey: https://www.lexisnexis.co.uk/research-and-reports/bar-generative-ai-survey-h2-2024.html

6. University of Cambridge: Stephen Hawking quotation: https://www.cam.ac.uk/research/news/the-best-or-worst-thing-to-happen-to-humanity-stephen-hawking-launches-centre-for-the-future-of